Kimoulis tipped to become managing director at SNF cultural center

Actor Giorgos Kimoulis is tipped to become managing director at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on the south coast of Athens, Kathimerini understands.



The state-of-the-art complex in Faliro will house the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera.



SNF last month announced it was launching the process to hand over the administration of its center to the Greek state.