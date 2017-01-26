Jazz Trio | Athens | January 27

Saint Paul’s Anglican Church inaugurates its 2017 concert series with a show by multidisciplinary musician Tilemachos Moussas, jazz singer Nasia Gofa and musical saw master Nikos Youssef on Friday, January 27. The trio will perform a unique blend of jazz standards and classical music, where Claudio Monteverdi flirts with Duke Ellington and “All the Things You Are” segues into a Bach fugue. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros (8 reduced) and can be purchased from Ticket Services (39 Pezmazoglou Arcade & Stadiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr).

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma