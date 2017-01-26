WHAT’S ON |

 
Vassilikos | Athens | January 27 & February 3

Greek indie folk-rock singer, composer and songwriter Vassilikos will be appearing at Athens’s Gazarte venue on Fridays January 27 and February 3 as part of the venue’s 10-year birthday celebrations. He will be performing with Vassilis Triantafyllopoulos, a close associate from his days with successful Greek act Raining Pleasure. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets (8-20 euros in advance, 11-23 euros on the night) can be purchased at Public and Seven Spots stores, online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Gazarte Roof Stage, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 10.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr

