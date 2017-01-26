ATHEX: Small rise for Greek stocks

The majority of Greek stocks posted gains on Thursday, in anticipation of positive news from the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. The optimism, however, did not extend to banks.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 660.59 points, adding 0.21 percent to Wednesday’s 659.19 points.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.51 percent to close at 1,773.26 points, although the banks index gave up 0.87 percent.



In total 59 stocks advanced, 48 contracted and 15 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 52 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 76.3 million.



The Cyprus Stock Exchange general index jumped 1.60 percent to close at 70.37 points.