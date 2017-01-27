Answering Ankara, Greek gov't source insists on independence of judiciary

A Greek government official on Friday issued a statement, responding to Ankara's angry reaction at a Greek court decision rejecting the extradition of eight Turkish officers, saying that "coup perpetrators are not welcome in Greece" but underlining the independence of Greek justice.

"Greece's government strongly condemned from the very first moment the coup attempt," the official said.

"We emphasize that, now as then, the coup perpetrators are not welcome in our country," the official said. He added, however that, "in any case in Greece the principle of separation of powers is undeniable and binding by the Constitution as well as full respect for international law and conventions."

"In Greece the sole responsibility for such rulings lie with the independent Greek Justice and it is self explanatory that its decisions are binding," the official concluded.

