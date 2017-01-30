Soldiers sentenced over double-headed eagle symbol

The seven army recruits who posted a photo of themselves making the symbol of a double-headed eagle with their hands last week have been sentenced to 60 days in a military prison, the Hellenic Army General Staff said on Monday.

The symbol appears on Albania’s national flag.

The recruits, who are of Albanian origin but were born and raised in Greece, had incensed Defense Minister Panos Kammenos who, last Monday, ordered army authorities to punish them, as well as the individual who took the photograph at the Mesolongi army camp in central Greece.