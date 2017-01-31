Baal | Athens | February 1

The Goethe Institute in Athens hosts Greece's first-ever screening of “Baal,” a controversial 1970 TV movie based on Bertolt Brecht’s play, written and directed for the screen by Volker Schloendorff and starring Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Sigi Graue and Margarethe von Trotta. The film had been banned by Brecht’s wife right after its first screening, with the prohibition lifted 44 years later to reintroduce the audience to Brecht’s exploration of a cult figure who chooses to live outside the laws of bourgeois morality. Admission is free of charge and the screening, in German with Greek subtitles, starts at 8.30 p.m.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000