Ryanair announced on Tuesday it is cutting its seat availability from Athens by 22 percent this winter, and also criticized the government on its policy and Athens International Airport for its charges.

The Irish company, which is the second biggest user of AIA after the Aegean Group, is again launching an offensive against the Greek government for not responding to its growth proposals as well as for delays in work on the runway at Thessaloniki Airport that have contributed significantly to the reduction of seat availability, chief commercial officer David O’Brien stated.

The Thessaloniki works and the termination of the Athens-Paphos route have also resulted in the reduction of Ryanair seat availability by 17 percent from Athens and 7 percent from Thessaloniki for this summer. Ryanair is further cutting seat capacity by 5 percent from Santorini, 11 percent from Cephalonia, 15 percent from Rhodes, 17 percent from Corfu and 100 percent from Kos.

However, it is increasing seat availability for this summer from Myconos, by 39 percent, and from Hania, by 4 percent, while starting two new international routes from Athens this winter, to Katowice and Krakow, flying to those Polish cities twice a week.