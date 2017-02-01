Gov’t sources admit two-thirds of prior actions incomplete

Government sources late Tuesday admitted that almost two-thirds of the actions Greece’s European lenders have demanded for the disbursement of the next tranche of emergency aid have yet to be completed.



The information was contained in a Bloomberg report published on Monday.



The sources said that only between 33-35 percent of the actions has been implemented, while 40 percent is in the process of being implemented.



The remaining actions are the subject of political negotiations between Athens and creditors, the same sources said.