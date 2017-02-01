Canadian Cinema | Athens | February 2-8

The Greek Film Archive and the Canadian Embassy present Athens's first Canadian Film Week, running from February 2 to 8, celebrating 150 years since the Confederation of Canada and 75 years since the start of formal diplomatic relations between Greece and Canada. The festival features 11 films – in English, French and native Inuit languages – that aim to underscore some of the underlying principles Canada is renowned for, such as acceptance of diversity, respect for individual freedoms and the natural environment, and encouraging creativity. The event will open with “Two Lovers and a Bear,” a 2016 drama by Kim Nguyen shot in a small, northern Canadian town. The director will attend the screening. Tickets to each screening cost 5 euros.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.360.9695, www.tainiothiki.gr