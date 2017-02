The Numismatic Museum Cafe in downtown Athens hosts an evening of jazz standards on Thursday, February 2, with the Just Jazzin’ ensemble – vocalist Nasia Gofa, Costas Constantinou on double bass and Panos Iliou on guitar. The show starts at 9 p.m. There is no admission charge but there is a one-drink minimum policy.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, tel 210.361.0067, www.enma.gr