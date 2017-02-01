OPAP picks Betgenius, Novomatic, BGT Sports as partners

London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe’s fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.

Betgenius will also become OPAP’s primary provider of in-play data, delivering fully automated, real-time data for around 130,000 sports events annually for the next two years.

OPAP also said it has picked Novomatic Lottery Systems as its new technology partner in numerical lotteries and Playtech’s BGT Sports to supply software and support for self-service betting terminals.

The partnerships are part of a 100-million-euro investment plan in the next few years, OPAP said.

