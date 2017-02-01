The multiple new taxes imposed in 2016 apparently lessened the tax inspection mechanisms’ appetite, as checks and collections were reduced compared to the targets in the the bailout agreement.

According to figures published by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue on Wednesday, both the Inspection Center for Large Enterprises and the Inspection Center for Wealthy Taxpayers lagged in terms of fine collections last year. Data analysis also revealed that checks were mainly focused on older cases, even though Greece’s creditors – particularly the International Monetary Fund – have stressed the need for the monitoring mechanism to turn its attention to fresh cases.

Throughout 2016 the Inspection Center for Large Enterprises managed to complete 185 full checks, of which just five concerned fresh cases. Similarly, the Inspection Center for Wealthy Taxpayers completed 252 checks, of which only five were new cases. Tax offices conducted 3,063 screenings, with just 275 of those being new cases. The bailout agreement provides for 50 percent of completed inspections to concern new cases.