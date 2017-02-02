Thessaloniki metro edges forward

The Iraklis (Hercules) tunnel boring machine, digging below the surface of Thessaloniki for the construction of the northern port city’s metro system, Thursday reached Analipsi station, completing one of the twin tunnels on the central line. The line between Neos Sidirodromikos Stathmos and Nea Elvetia is expected to start operating by late 2020. The event was witnessed by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis and other officials. Construction of the metro, which began in 2006, has experienced many setbacks, including the unearthing of archaeological discoveries. [Nikos Arvanitidis/ANA-MPA]