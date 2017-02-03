Stavros Lantsias Trio | Athens | February 4

Saint Paul’s Anglican Church presents the Stavros Lantsias Trio on Saturday, February 4, in a concert of original jazz numbers composed by the ensemble’s frontman for piano, melodica, flugelhorn, trombone, cello and other instruments. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros if purchased in advance (Ticket Services, 39 Panepistimiou, inside the Pesmazoglou Arcade, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr) and 12 euros at the door.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma