ATHEX: Stock market posts weekly drop of 1.2 pct

Traders in Athens on Friday appeared to be holding back to see whether Greece’s bailout review will be accelerated or postponed until later this year (at the expense of the local economy). Trading volume was less than 30 million euros and no significant moves or changes were observed. A rally of sorts in the closing auctions helped the benchmark end the week at the day’s high, but mid-caps and small-caps were in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 628.92 points, adding 0.94 percent to Thursday’s 623.06 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 1.20 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.12 percent to end at 1,680.08 points, while mid-caps gave up 0.92 percent.

The banks index grew 1.74 percent, with Piraeus jumping 3.33 percent. Jumbo rose 4.52 percent and PPC lost 2.23 percent.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 36 took losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to just 26.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 47.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.23 percent to close at 68.77 points.