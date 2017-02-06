Lesvos quakes not linked to the North Anatolian Fault

Seismologists said on Monday there was no cause for concern on Lesvos after two quakes hit the eastern Aegean island.

Seismologist Efthimios Lekkas told the Athens News Agency, however, that it will likely be 48 hours before the seismic activity ends completely.

He stressed that Monday’s tremors were not linked to the North Anatolian Fault Line, the source of powerful quakes in the past.

The earthquakes measured 5.3 and 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The second quake, 5.3, shook the island at 1 p.m., just a few hours after the first tremor.

The first quake occurred 70 kilometers northeast of the island, while the second was some 63 kilometers northwest.

There were no injuries.