Judges, prosecutors to discuss age limit proposal

Top judges and prosecutors are to convene on Wednesday to debate a controversial initiative by Supreme Court President Vassiliki Thanou to extend the age limit for Greek judges beyond the current maximum of 67 years.

The court’s plenary session as well as its council of prosecutors will both convene for a parallel discussion of the initiative which has fanned much controversy, with political parties, bar associations across the country and Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis himself opposing the move. Critics say the initiative is a bid by Thanou to extend her own term, which is due to end this summer with her 67th birthday.

In an article published in Kathimerini on Wednesday, Thanou claims that the concept of a “judge for life” has already been established by the constitutions of 1844 and 1864, adding that the Greek Constitution of 1911 foresaw the departure of top-ranking judges aged 75.