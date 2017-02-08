Kornelios Grammenos | Athens | February 9 - March 18

The Ekfrasi – Yianna Grammatopoulou Gallery presents the first of a two-part solo exhibition by critically acclaimed sculptor Kornelios Grammenos. In “Repatriation, Part I,” the artist explores the threads that bind him to mundane items, notions and symbols by conceptualizing archetypal objects that represent hearth and home (such as the bed, table or chair), companionship (dog, cat and bird), activities that had a profound presence in his life (litigation, writing, clowning, magic, poetry), and intellect/character forming influences (Odysseus, Epicurus, the Virgin Mary, Miles Davis, Mondrian, Freud). The show opens on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30 p.m., and runs through March 18. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ekfrasi – Yianna Grammatopoulou Gallery, 9 Valaoritou, Kolonaki, tel 210.360.7598, www.ekfrasi-art.gr