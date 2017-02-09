Moody’s sees risks in Greece

Moody’s rating agency has described the rift between the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund over Greece as “credit negative,” discerning the creation of a series of risks.

The situation puts pressure on Athens to implement a number of politically costly measures that may lead to snap elections, but even if a new conservative government is elected the prolonged uncertainty will have still hurt the economy, says Moody’s.

The risk of a Greek default is increasing and the time for decisions dwindling due to upcoming national elections in Europe, Moody’s added.