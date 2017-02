The Athens Philharmonic and a folk dancing group from the island of Naxos will perform the traditional Carnival custom of Koudounatoi (bell ringers) in the streets of downtown Psyrri on Sunday, February 12, starting at 11 a.m. The custom involves men dressed in capes and masks, with bells suspended from their costumes, dancing noisily around the neighborhood and making suggestive gestures and jokes to evoke the Dionysian spirit and banish evil.