Greek military observing Turkish research ship amid tensions

Defense

Greece’s National Defense General Staff and the Hellenic Navy have been closely monitoring the presence of the Turkish research vessel Cesme off Andros following a spike in tensions with Turkey.

The Cesme appeared in the area on Thursday afternoon and although it was in international waters, Greek authorities were on standby following a series of provocative statements and actions by Turkey.

Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space on Friday, according to Greek officials who said two Turkish F-16s got involved in a mock dogfight with Greek jets.

