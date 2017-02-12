Divorced from reality

Senior officials of Greece’s left-led administration speak and behave as if they have come from another planet, oblivious to the anger that runs deep throughout Greek society.

Frustration has actually grown deeper since the start of the year in the wake of the government’s fiasco regarding the tax and social security contributions of self-employed professionals.

At the same time, leading leftist officials are going around advertising the administration’s performance. Some speak of an economic turnaround while others see a society that is embracing the measures.

This all goes to show that the government is completely out of touch with the situation in the real economy.