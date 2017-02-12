New quake rocks Lesvos island

Another earthquake, measuring 5 on the Richter scale, rocked the Greek island of Lesvos on Sunday afternoon, coming on top of string of relatively large tremors over the past week.

The 5-Richter quake struck at 3.48 p.m. and its epicenter was just off Turkey’s western coast, north of the Greek island, the Geodynamic Institute in Athens said, adding that its depth was low enough to give Lesvos a strong shake.

Seismologists are keeping a close eye on activity in the eastern Aegean region, as at least four quakes with a magnitude of 5 Richter or above have struck the area in the past week or so.

There were no reports of injuries or damages from Sunday’s tremor.