To Potami to join forces with new center-left movement

To Potami has decided to join forces with Decision Time, a new political movement set up by former socialist heavyweights Anna Diamantopolou, Yiannis Ragousis and Giorgos Floridis, the flagging centrist party said late Sunday.

Several defections have left Potami with six MPs. Party chief Stavros Theodorakis has been facing pressure to shake up the party which is currently polling below the 3 percent threshold required to enter Parliament.