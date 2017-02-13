ATHEX: Stock prices keep rising as investors expect deal

The Greek stock market is clearly reflecting investor anticipation of a positive outcome to the bailout review talks in the coming days, as it made additional gains on Monday to the significant jump recorded on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 629.14 points, adding 0.86 percent to Friday’s 623.79 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.77 percent to end at 1,681.25 points.

Banks posted growth of 2.32 percent as Piraeus grabbed 3.98 percent, Eurobank rose 2.80 percent and National increased 2.64 percent. They were outshone by Viohalco, which leaped 6.51 percent, while Public Power Corporation improved 2.69 percent and Hellenic Petroleum strengthened 2.10 percent. Lamda Development declined 1.38 percent.

In total 54 stocks notched up gains, 38 took losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 32.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s 61.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.05 percent to close at 65.58 points.