Beware vicious cycle

The country’s suffering grows with every day that passes without a deal between Greece and its international creditors.

People here feel as though they are being crushed between the irrational severity of the country’s lenders and the inefficiency and absurdity of the leftist-led government.

Only one thing is certain, though: If a compromise between Greece and the lenders is not reached very soon, the economy will start slipping back into a vicious cycle – and no one can predict what the outcome of that will be.