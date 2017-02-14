Protesting farmers distribute cabbages outside Parliment

MULTIMEDIA |

 
Greek farmers distributed cabbages for free in front of the Parliament in Athens Tuesday during a demonstration to protest against increases in their taxes and social security payments. Vangelis Boutas, a unionist representing farmers in central Greece, called on citizens to back their protest and oppose the government’s ongoing austerity program. Unions are to decide in the coming days whether to continue with their blockades of key road junctions and border crossings or turn to other forms of protest. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

