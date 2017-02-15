WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Moa Bones | Athens | February 18

TAGS: Music

Versatile local act Moa Bones (aka Dimitris Aronis) will perform country ballads, rural blues, acoustic Americana and 60s folk tunes at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, February 18, at 9 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for 10 euros, with regular admission at 12 euros, from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, Pezmazoglou arcade, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567).

St Paul's, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 