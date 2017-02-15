Moa Bones | Athens | February 18
Online
Versatile local act Moa Bones (aka Dimitris Aronis) will perform country ballads, rural blues, acoustic Americana and 60s folk tunes at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, February 18, at 9 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for 10 euros, with regular admission at 12 euros, from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, Pezmazoglou arcade, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567).
Versatile local act Moa Bones (aka Dimitris Aronis) will perform country ballads, rural blues, acoustic Americana and 60s folk tunes at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, February 18, at 9 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for 10 euros, with regular admission at 12 euros, from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, Pezmazoglou arcade, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567).
St Paul's, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma