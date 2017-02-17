Kids' film | Athens | February 19

“Paper Planes,” an award-winning family drama from Australia, will be making its Greek debut at the first Athens Children's Film Festival, on Sunday, February 19, at 4 p.m. The film tells the tale of 12-year-old Dylan who dreams of a life of flight that will take him out of his rural hometown after winning a paper-plane contest at school. “Paper Planes” is being screened in the original English, with Greek subtitles. The new festival, organized by Anemon Productions and CineDoc, is being hosted at the Danaos cinema until March 19 and comprises films from around the world, every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.



Danaos, 109 Kifissias, Panormou, tel 210.692.2657, www.danaoscinema.gr