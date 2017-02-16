WHAT’S ON |

 
Bellydancing & Exhibition | Thessaloniki | February 17

The Teloglion Foundation has invited doyenne of the art of bellydancing Annette von Kapff (aka Gamila) to perform a special show at the inauguration of its exhibition on “Mosaic as Contemporary Art,” on Friday, February 17, at 7 p.m. The exhibition, which showcases work by 40 artists from around the world, runs through April 23. Opening hours are Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wednesday & Friday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. & 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Teloglion Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.247.111

