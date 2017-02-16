EIB signs financing contract with Pancretan Bank

Pancretan Bank on Thursday signed a 50-million-euro contract with the European Investment Bank for the funding of small and medium-sized enterprises, in the context of the EIB’s Jobs for Youth initiative.

EIB Vice-President Jonathan Taylor said: "EIB remains committed to supporting the real economy, as well as continuing to invest in young people."

"Pancretan plays a key role in the Greek provinces, especially on Crete, and our combined efforts will help more companies across the country expand their business activity and create much needed quality new jobs, especially for talented young people," he added.