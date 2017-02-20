ATHEX: Bank stocks get trading week off to positive start

Traders were clearly feeling optimistic about Monday’s Eurogroup and the upcoming resumption of negotiations during the week’s first bourse session at Athinon Avenue, giving bank stocks a respectable push, while the rest of the market remained split between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 645.95 points, adding 1.01 percent to Friday’s 639.46 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.04 percent to end at 1,733.87 points.

Banks led the way, with their index growing 3.90 percent. Piraeus was top dog, with a 5.11 percent increase, above National (up 4.87 percent), Alpha (3.37 percent) and Eurobank (2.83 percent). Jumbo slumped 3.75 percent and Grivalia Properties gave up 2.82 percent.

In total 47 stocks registered gains, 43 posted losses and 32 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.9 million euros, down from Friday’s 51 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.66 percent to close at 67.02 points.