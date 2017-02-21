Turkish media claims coast guard approaches to Greek islets

Source: sozcu.com.tr

Turkish media on Tuesday published reports and photographs indicating that Turkish coast guard vessels had approached the Greek islets of Imia.

The Sozcu website said that a Turkish coast guard boat had come within 2 miles of one of the islets’ coasts, while a Greek ship “just stood there, a mile off.”

Aksam, quoting the Dogan news agency, made similar statements, claiming that Turkish vessels “inspected” the islets, while Greek authorities “just looked on.”

Diplomatic sources in Athens have refuted the reports, brushing them off as “Turkish propaganda.”

Athens has been keeping a close eye on Turkish activity in the Aegean following several provocative incidents.