ATHEX: Benchmark tops 655 pts on Eurogroup decision

The positive momentum from the Eurogroup decision on Monday to see the creditors’ representatives return to Athens next week carried Greek stocks higher on Tuesday, although the closing prices were significantly below their mid-session highs.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 655.20 points, adding 1.43 percent to Monday’s 645.95 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.62 percent to end at 1,762.01 points. Small-caps slipped 0.05 percent.

Banks rose 1.23 percent, with National climbing 3.38 percent while Alpha gave up 1.09 percent.

OPAP gaming company outperformed, recording 4.02 percent growth.

In total 65 stocks posted gains, 35 took losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 66.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 46.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.13 percent to close at 67.11 points.