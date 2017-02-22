NEWS |

 
Turnstile installation closes down two Athens metro stations over the weekend

TAGS: Transport

Two more stations of the Athens metro will remain closed this weekend as part of ongoing work to install turnstiles throughout the system.

The stations that will be closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday are Ilioupoli (Line 2) and Agia Paraskevi (Line 3). Trains will pass through them without stops.

Commuters can consult the telematics.oasa.gr website or the OASA Telematics app for bus routes to alternative metro stations.

