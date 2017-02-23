Police exchange fire with robbers in northern Athens suburb

Police and five armed robbers exchanged fire during a chase through the streets of Maroussi, a residential suburb north of Athens, on Wednesday night.

The robbers, who had their features covered with masks, had broken into a neighborhood convenience store on Areos Street, stealing cigarettes and any cash they could grab from the register, but also tipping the burglar alarm.

Emergency dispatch officers arrived at the scene in time to take up the chase after the robbers drove off in two cars, shooting at police as they sped through the sleeping suburb.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The robbers managed to elude their pursuers and one of the two vehicles was later found abandoned in the nearby suburb of Pefki.

A search for the perpetrators is under way.