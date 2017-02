Known for his blend of classic rock'n’roll with garage and soul, LA-based singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse is on tour promoting his new album, “Never Twice.” He will be stopping in Athens on Saturday, February 25, for a gig at the Gagarin venue. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 22 euros in advance (log on to www.viva.gr) and 25 euros on the night.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr