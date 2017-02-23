Electricity consumers are expected to be asked to pay an extra 600 million euros. This is the amount Public Power Corporation intends to claim through bills to cover the cost of public services such as the cost of supplying remote islands with power and special discounts for poor households.



PPC customers used to cover the cost in an extra charge, but that stopped in 2013. Now the company is cash-strapped, it intends to revive the politically sensitive charge, which the ministry has avoided addressing. PPC calculations take the sum for 2012 to 2015 to 600 million.