Low expectations produce mixed results for Greek stocks

Stocks on the Athens bourse had a rather quiet start to the week on Tuesday, the same day that talks resumed on the second bailout review, with expectations remaining low for now.

Trading volume only increased somewhat during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 645.88 points, adding 0.08 percent to Friday’s 645.37 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded just 0.01 percent to end at 1,727.59 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.71 percent.

The banks index grabbed 1.41 percent, as Eurobank increased 2.44 percent, Piraeus improved 2.23 percent and Alpha notched up 1.18 percent.

Mytilineos rose 1.72 percent, but Hellenic Exchanges fell 2.75 percent and Folli Follie surrendered 2.12 percent.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 46 took losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.5 million euros, up from Friday’s 25.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.27 percent to close at 66.54 points.