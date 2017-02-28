No place for games

Greek-Turkish relations are not a stage for political games and public relations stunts.



When it comes to foreign policymaking, there is no room for sentiment and personal differences. This ought to be understood by officials in Ankara, which should respect international law – yet the recent spate of Turkish violations of Greek air space and waters with military jets and warships shows that this is not the case.



That said, officials in Athens should keep in mind that hardening the tone often leads to an escalation on the ground and rarely has a preventive effect.