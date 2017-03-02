ATHEX: Local bourse index edges lower

Stocks on Thursday did not build on Wednesday’s gains, as investors went back to waiting for news from the bailout review.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 656.04 points, shedding 0.02 percent from Wednesday’s 656.17 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.11 percent to 1,752.86 points.



Sarantis stood out among blue chips, rising 1.66 percent, while Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.51 percent.

In total 47 stocks advanced, 46 declined and 41 stayed put.

Turnover came to 32.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 60 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia jumped 1.50 percent to close at 67.00 points.