Maria Farantouri | Athens | March 4 & 10

Maria Farantouri, known for her interpretations of landmark songs by Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis, Eleni Karaindrou, Dionysis Savvopoulos, Thanos Mikroutsikos and other emblematic Greek composers, is performing at the Parnassos Literary Society venue on Fridays March 4 and 10. She will be joined by singers Michalis and Pantelis Kalogerakis in a performance focused on poetry set to music. The shows start at 9 p.m. and admission starts at 10 euros.

Parnassos, 8 Aghiou Georgiou Karytsi Square, Syntagma, tel 210.322.1917, www.lsparnas.gr