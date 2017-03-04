Greek police seize 143 kilos of cannabis

Police said they confiscated 143 kilos of cannabis during two separate operations in northwestern Greece.

A 29-year-old Albanian national was arrested on Friday after police found 16 kilos of cannabis hidden in his car.

The arrest took place after officers stopped the car on the Preveza-Igoumenitsa national road.

Also on Friday, a 53-year-old man was arrested on the Ioannina-Antirrio national road after he was found to be transporting more than 126 kilos of cannabis.

The man reportedly tried to drive away from the officers before abandoning his car near Rivio.

Police say the man got out of the car and tried to escape on foot but was caught after a brief pursuit.

Both vehicles have been confiscated by authorities.