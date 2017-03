An earthquake measuring 4.5 Richter struck off the northeastern coast of the island of Crete at 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake’s epicenter was about 34 kilometers northwest of Siteia, at a depth of 10 kilometers below the seabed.

Greece is often rattled by quakes at sea, most of which do not cause any serious damage.