Fraudsters who posed as PPC workers nabbed in Tripoli

Police in Tripoli, in the Peloponnese, on Monday detained two men, aged 39 and 40, believed to be members of a criminal racket that has been defrauding elderly residents of the broader region by posing as employees of the Public Power Corporation.

According to police investigators, the suspects visited their victims at their homes and advised them to put their cash and valuables somewhere safe as a network dysfunction could cause a fire.

They would then distract their victims, pocket the valuables and flee, police said.

Authorities are seeking another 25-year-old man believed to have worked as their accomplice.