Fake inspectors seeking food fines

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has issued a warning to retailers to be on the lookout for bogus food inspectors.



According to a statement released Monday, fraudsters are visiting food businesses claiming that they are from EFET and then, saying that the establishments are in violation of hygiene laws, demanding on-the-spot fines.



EFET said that inspectors do not normally share information about their checks on the spot. It advised retailers who encounter anyone they suspect of posing as an inspector to report the case to the police or the local EFET directorate.