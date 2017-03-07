NEWS |

 
NEWS

Three makeshift bombs go off in Thessaloniki overnight

TAGS: Crime

Explosives experts in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Tuesday were examining the remains of three gas-canister bombs that went off in different parts of the city in the early hours.

The first makeshift device was placed under a van belonging to OTE telecoms parked on Constantinou Karamanli Street and when off shortly after 4 a.m. The explosion damaged the vehicle but none of the adjacent properties.

The second blast was almost simultaneous and took place at the entrance of a building housing the Thessaloniki Municipality’s Architecture Center, while the third came some 20 minutes later and the device was also placed in the entrance of a building, this one home to a branch of a local technical college on Megalou Alexandrou Street.

Firefighters extinguished the blazes at all three blast sites, containing the damage. No injuries were reported.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 