Notaries staying away from foreclosures again this week

The central coordinating committee of Greece’s unions of notaries on Tuesday called on its members to abstain from Wednesday’s weekly auctions of foreclosed properties.

This week’s ban on auctions of primary residences belonging to individuals with debts to the state comes in the wake of dozens of similar actions protesting the scheme that have delayed sell-offs.

It also comes after several attacks on notaries by disgruntled members of the public at auctions, both in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The committee on Tuesday added that some property auctions would be allowed to take place on Wednesday on the condition that they received its approval or that of local bar associations.