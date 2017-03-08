On the Sidelines of the War | Thessaloniki | To April 30

The Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki is currently hosting a temporary exhibition titled “On the Sidelines of the War,” comprising photographs taken by German soldiers in the northern port city during the 1941-44 occupation. The images are part of a collection owned by Byron Mitos. The exhibition, which also features films and digital projections, attempts to reveal the power of propaganda during that period while bringing to light little known aspects of the city's history. Entrance is free for the exhibition. open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, mbp.gr